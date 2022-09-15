ATB Capital Cuts Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Price Target to C$4.50

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial cut their target price on Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of TSE FAF opened at C$2.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Fire & Flower has a 1-year low of C$1.97 and a 1-year high of C$9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.50 million and a P/E ratio of -6.23.

Fire & Flower ( TSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$40.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fire & Flower will post -0.4158572 EPS for the current year.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

