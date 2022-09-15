Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Earns Outperform Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a C$3.75 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE ATH opened at C$2.31 on Wednesday. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.89.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$435.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

