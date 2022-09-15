Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 518.0 days.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AMIVF opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

