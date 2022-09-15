Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.70

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.70 and traded as low as C$11.68. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.68, with a volume of 58,902 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.90 target price (down previously from C$14.28) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

The stock has a market cap of C$503.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.70. The company has a current ratio of 93.61, a quick ratio of 93.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.31.

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.20 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Goodall sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$106,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,303,573.50.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

