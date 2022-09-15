Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.70

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.70 and traded as low as C$11.68. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.68, with a volume of 58,902 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.90 target price (down previously from C$14.28) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
The stock has a market cap of C$503.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.70. The company has a current ratio of 93.61, a quick ratio of 93.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.31.
In other news, Director Robert Goodall sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$106,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,303,573.50.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.
