AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,323,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

