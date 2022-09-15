Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.71

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.71 and traded as high as C$1.74. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 14,233 shares.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.06 million and a P/E ratio of 6.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

