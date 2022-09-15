Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $633.83

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 633.83 ($7.66) and traded as low as GBX 615 ($7.43). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 622.80 ($7.53), with a volume of 2,283,510 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUTO shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 596 ($7.20) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.70) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.97) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 709.50 ($8.57).

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of £5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,395.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 633.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 614.08.

Insider Activity

About Auto Trader Group

In other news, insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of Auto Trader Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £482,331.44 ($582,807.44).

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

