Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Auto Trader Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.21) to GBX 498 ($6.02) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $629.80.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.