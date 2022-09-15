Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1 %

ADSK stock opened at $208.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.46. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.