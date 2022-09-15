Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,315,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $42.49 and a 1-year high of $56.06.

