Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.65

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.65 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 81.60 ($0.99). Avation shares last traded at GBX 79.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 1,316 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £55.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned and managed a fleet of 44 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

