Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.65

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.65 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 81.60 ($0.99). Avation shares last traded at GBX 79.50 ($0.96), with a volume of 1,316 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.49. The company has a market capitalization of £55.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned and managed a fleet of 44 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

