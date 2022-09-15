Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $444.35

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 444.35 ($5.37) and traded as low as GBX 425.15 ($5.14). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 435 ($5.26), with a volume of 32,969 shares.

Avingtrans Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £139.81 million and a PE ratio of 2,416.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 448.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 444.35.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

