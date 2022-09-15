Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $444.35

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 444.35 ($5.37) and traded as low as GBX 425.15 ($5.14). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 435 ($5.26), with a volume of 32,969 shares changing hands.

Avingtrans Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 448.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 444.35. The company has a market cap of £139.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,416.67.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

