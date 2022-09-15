Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Avnet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avnet Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 110.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 49.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avnet will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.96%.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

