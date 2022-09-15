B. Riley Lowers Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target to C$4.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BLKLF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blackline Safety to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

Blackline Safety stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

