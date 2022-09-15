Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Trading Up 2.1%

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) was up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 46,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,692,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

