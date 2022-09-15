Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.