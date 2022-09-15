Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLX. Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $130.67.

NYSE:CLX opened at $141.63 on Wednesday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 12.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Amundi raised its stake in Clorox by 1.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 472,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,755,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 167.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

