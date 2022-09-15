Barbara Messing Sells 21,622 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roblox Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

