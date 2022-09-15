Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD) Short Interest Update

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BRD opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 0.06% of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beard Energy Transition Acquisition

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating on electric power grid opportunities associated with energy transition infrastructure buildout.

