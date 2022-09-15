Berenberg Bank Cuts Volution Group (LON:FAN) Price Target to GBX 460

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

FAN stock opened at GBX 339 ($4.10) on Thursday. Volution Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 323 ($3.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 565 ($6.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41. The company has a market capitalization of £670.60 million and a P/E ratio of 2,607.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 367.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 384.83.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

