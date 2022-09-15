Berenberg Bank Increases InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target to GBX 6,500

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 6,500 ($78.54) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 5,525 ($66.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($73.71) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,980 ($60.17) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,700.71 ($68.88).

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 2.0 %

IHG stock opened at GBX 4,909 ($59.32) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,479.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,806.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,846.81.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

