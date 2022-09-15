Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Position Lessened by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

In related news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,290 shares of company stock valued at $28,739,974. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.50.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

