Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,368.81

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,368.81 ($40.71) and traded as high as GBX 3,430 ($41.45). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,350 ($40.48), with a volume of 88,533 shares trading hands.
Bioventix Stock Up 6.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,368.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,412.40. The company has a market capitalization of £174.50 million and a PE ratio of 2,658.73.
Bioventix Company Profile
Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.
