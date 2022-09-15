Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Down 48.8% in August

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the August 15th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Bit Brother Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BTB opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Bit Brother has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27.
Bit Brother Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bit Brother (BTB)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Brother Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Brother and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.