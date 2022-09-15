Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.70. Approximately 185,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,017,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.85. The company has a market cap of C$340.46 million and a P/E ratio of 8.68.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

