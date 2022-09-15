Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Trimmed by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,745,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,480,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,871,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Blackstone by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 70,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Blackstone by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 43,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of BX stock opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

