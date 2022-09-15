Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 150,000 shares changing hands.

Blue Moon Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.73.

Blue Moon Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Moon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Moon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.