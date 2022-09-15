BMO Capital Markets Boosts Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$6.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CFW opened at C$5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of C$213.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.82. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$6.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$318.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.0622182 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total transaction of C$567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,327,483.08. In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.67, for a total transaction of C$567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,327,483.08. Also, Director Chetan Rohit Mehta purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,438.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,438.78. Insiders bought a total of 56,200 shares of company stock worth $258,387 in the last 90 days.

About Calfrac Well Services

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.