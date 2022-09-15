BMO Capital Markets Trims Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Target Price to C$49.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

STZHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.44.

Stelco Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of STZHF opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

