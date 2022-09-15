Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.79

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and traded as high as $36.84. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 2,088 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOWFF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.82 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 123.28%.

(Get Rating)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Read More

