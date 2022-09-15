Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.83.

Shares of BXP opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.24. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Boston Properties by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

