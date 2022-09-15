Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BDN opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.