Breedon Group (LON:BREE) PT Lowered to GBX 80 at Berenberg Bank

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($0.97) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BREE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($0.94) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £948.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 54.20 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 104.60 ($1.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 70.63.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

