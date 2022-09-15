Brett Adcock Sells 100,000 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $439,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,169 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,853,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,234,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,270,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,978 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

