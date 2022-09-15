Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,151,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 22,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4 %

AVGO opened at $510.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $206.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $520.36 and its 200-day moving average is $551.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

