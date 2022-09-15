Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,888,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,106,246 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $729,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,040,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “action list buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

