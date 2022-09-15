Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance

BRK opened at GBX 2,250 ($27.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £364.68 million and a PE ratio of 1,991.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,199.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,282.38.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

