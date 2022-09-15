Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $208.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BURL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 110,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $137.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.83. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $314.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.88.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.