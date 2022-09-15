Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,047.28

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,047.28 and last traded at $1,053.33, with a volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,081.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CABO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,645.83.

Cable One Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,293.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,317.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $429.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 500 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,458. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,495. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,678,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

