Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Stephens raised their price target on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.