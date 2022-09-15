Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Further Reading

