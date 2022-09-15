Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFWFF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.