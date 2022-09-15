Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFW. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 1.6 %

CFW opened at C$5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.82. The stock has a market cap of C$213.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51.

Insider Transactions at Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$318.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.0622182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total value of C$930,477.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,002.84. In other news, Director Chetan Rohit Mehta acquired 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,438.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at C$48,438.78. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 180,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total transaction of C$930,477.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,002.84. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $258,387.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile



Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

