Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Down 49.3% in August

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CALT shares. TheStreet lowered Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALT stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

