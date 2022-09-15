Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$3.50

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Roots Stock Performance
Shares of ROOT stock opened at C$3.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.24. Roots has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53.
Roots Company Profile
