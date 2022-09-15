Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$3.50

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Roots Stock Performance

Shares of ROOT stock opened at C$3.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.24. Roots has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

