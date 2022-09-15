Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.85

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.85 and traded as low as C$9.85. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.85, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.44.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.0778 dividend. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

