Capital Group International Inc. CA Acquires 8,819 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 110,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $137.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.78 and a 200 day moving average of $171.88. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $314.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

