Capital Group International Inc. CA Buys 11,171 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 568,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in XPeng were worth $15,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in XPeng by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,505,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,320 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in XPeng by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 277,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 210,345 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,904,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 189,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Macquarie cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. Analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

